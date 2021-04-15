Two popular Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce events are planned later this year.
The 39th Annual Garden Spot 5K Run and Walk, presented by Med Center Health — The Medical Center at Franklin, is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14.
The chamber is working on plans for both an in-person event as well as a virtual race. The 2020 race was held in a virtual only capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steve Thurmond said last year’s virtual race was very popular with just under 400 participants.
Thurmond said he has been “inundated” by requests to make the virtual race part of the annual event going forward.
He said the entire race could be held virtually if there is a spike in the number of cases (COVID-19) close to Aug. 14.
Advanced registration is not yet underway, but Thurmond said the process could begin “relatively soon.”
He expects advance registration to begin around the first of May in order for schools to register prior to the school system’s summer vacation.
Both the live race and virtual race will be open to individuals and teams.
Thurmond said registration is conducted online by visiting runsignup.com. He said team coordinators are directed to call Cristi Freese at the chamber office prior to registering for instructions.
Entry fees remain the same price at $20 in advance and $30 day of race for individuals. Entry fees are less for teams.
For more information about registration, go online to runsignup.com, or call the chamber of commerce at 270-586-7609 or send an email to sthurmond@f-schamber.com.
Thurmond said some type of social distancing is planned for the race start, finish line and the awards ceremony. He said its hard to say now what types of social distancing will be implemented.
In addition, plans are underway for the 58th edition of The Festival on the Square, presented by Graves Gilbert Clinic, to be held Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18.
Thurmond said plans are still preliminary for the Friday, Sept. 17 events.
The annual Franklin Car Show administered by The Southern Kentucky Street Rods along with the Arts and Crafts Show administered by The Gallery on the Square are planned on Saturday, Sept. 18.
Both events traditionally attract thousands of people to downtown Franklin.
Thurmond said he assumes that CDC standards will be followed at the September events.
“Hopefully some restrictions will be relaxed,” Thurmond said. “We will take every precaution to protect the public.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.