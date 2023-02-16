The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Owensboro man on a Simpson County grand jury indictment warrant charging him with offenses allegedly involving a minor.
Ronald Joseph Palmer, 27, is charged with promoting a sexual performance by a minor, possess/view matter portray sexual performance by minor, use minor to distribute matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and criminal coercion.
