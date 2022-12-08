Franklin Police arrested a Franklin man who police say was allegedly in possession of credit cards stolen from vehicles.
Andrew Ragland, 25, was arrested on November 25.
A press release says Franklin Police detectives and officers have been investigating several thefts from vehicles in the past few weeks.
The release says the cases are still being investigated and very little property has been recovered. Victims will be contacted if their stolen property is located.
Ragland was charged with receiving stolen property, tampering with physical evidence and attempted fraudulent use of credit card after reported lost/stolen less than $500.
An arrest citation says Ragland allegedly attempted to use a stolen credit card at a business on November 25 and the following day police allegedly found three debit — credit cards on the ground near Ragland’s residence were he was arrested on November 25.
A woman told Franklin Police she discovered a large amount of money missing from her wallet after she left it in her unlocked vehicle the previous night.
The wallet was left in a vehicle parked at a mobile home on Pepper Street on November 22. The woman said she realized the money was missing when she attempted to use it at a store the following day.
Franklin Police reminds residents to lock their vehicles. Police also say do not leave guns or other valuables in vehicles.
Police say it takes less then 20 seconds to remove items from a vehicle. And, vehicles that are unlocked or have open windows are easy targets.
To report a vehicle break-in call dispatch at 270-586-8824.
