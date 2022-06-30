Sanitation rates in Franklin are increasing beginning July 1.
Scott Waste Services is increasing its garbage collection rates by 8.93%. The residential rate, including recycling, will increase by $1.47 per month. The new monthly rate will be $17.93 per month. The current rate is $16.46.The new commercial rate will be $3.95 per yard.
The new rates were announced at the Franklin City Commission’s June 27 meeting.
No city commission action was required because Scott Waste’s contract with the city for garbage collection allows an annual rate increase based on the Consumer Price Index, also known as the CPI.
The City of Franklin has a budget in place for Fiscal Year 22-23.
The city commission approved second and final reading of an ordinance adopting the new budget, which takes effect July 1.
Revenue and appropriations in the seven funds in the budget are estimates.
The general fund revenue is $11,329,397, an increase of almost $2.5 million from the budget adopted last year. Appropriations in the general fund are $10,094,423, an increase of some $2 million from last year. Reserve for capital improvement is $30,00 and transfers out are $518,700 leaving a change in fund balance of $686,274, some $46,000 more than last year.
General fund revenue sources include taxes, licenses and fees, fines and forfeits, intra-governmental funds and miscellaneous.
General fund appropriations include funding for general government, police, fire, public services, community services, economic development and capital outlay.
The overall budget includes funds for storm water, utility, sanitation, municipal aid, cemetery and perpetual care.
In the stormwater fund revenue is $296,609, appropriations are $256,394, transfers out are $33,739, the change in fund balance is $6,476.
Revenue in the utility fund is $7,984,050, appropriations are $7,889,786, reserve for capital improvement is $30,000, transfers out are $288,731 and the change in fund balance is a minus $224,468. The utility fund is the only fund in the budget with a minus change in fund balance.
In the sanitation fund, revenue is $1,088,695, appropriations are $777,416, transfers out are $275,547 and the change in fund balance is $35,732.
Municipal aid fund revenue is $510,727, appropriations are $352,000, transfers out are $152,415 and the change in fund balance is $6,312.
In the cemetery fund, revenue is $275,844, appropriations are $217,954, transfers out are $50,248 and the change in fund balance is $7,642.
And, revenue in the perpetual care is $9,386; there are no appropriations; transfers out are $3,000 and the change in fund balance of $6,386.
In other moves:
--The commission reviewed the city’s July 4 holiday fireworks use ordinance. The ordinance allows fireworks to be used on July 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. until midnight each day.
--Commissioners approved an agreement with the FBI for the part time use of a Franklin Police officer as part of a task force to investigate and prosecute at the federal level child exploitation and human trafficking.
--Also approved, the sell and or disposal of surplus Franklin Police firearms to either the officer who was carrying the firearm or to the licensed firearm dealer in exchange for replacement ammunition or firearms.
--Scotty’s Contracting was awarded the city street resurfacing contract. Scotty’s submitted the lone bid.
--And, a resolution required for the use of $501,902 in Kentucky Infrastructure Authority Cleaner Water Program grant funds on two water line projects and one manhole rehabilitation project was approved.
