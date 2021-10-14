The City of Franklin has partnered with the Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning office to create new subdivision regulations that will be enforced within the city limits.
Copies of these regulations will be placed for the public to see at three different locations: City Hall, The Goodnight Memorial Public Library and in the main hallway of the Courthouse. Next to each of these books will be a sign detailing where to direct all comments.
A public hearing on the new subdivision regulations is scheduled for November 2 beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the City Hall meeting room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.