A four% across the board pay increase for all Simpson County School System employees was approved by the Simpson County Board of Education.
The pay increase for the 2023 — 2024 school year was approved at the board of education’s April 20 meeting.
Simpson County School System employees have now received a total 12% pay increase over the past four years.
“Probably more than any district around I know of,” Simpson County Schools Superintendent Tim Schlosser said about the pay increases. “We’re doing everything we possibly can to reward the great employees we have.”
During his personnel report Schlosser said the local school district has people applying for jobs, unlike some other school districts.
“We’re in the full swing of hiring. We have applicants for jobs,” he said. “There are districts across the state posting positions with no applicants.”
A Dual Credit Memorandum of Agreement with South Central Community and Technical College was approved. The agreement is for what is known as the “On Track” program, which allows all Junior and Senior class students at Franklin-Simpson High School an opportunity to attend classes at the South Central Community and Technical College tuition free.
The City of Franklin, Simpson County, F-S Industrial Authority, Franklin Bank & Trust and The Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs each donate $1,000 per year to the program.
“It’s been a tremendous asset for lots of students for several years now,” Schlosser said about the On Track program. “We thank our community sponsors that help do that. I don’t know of any other district that has it, that I am aware of.”
South Central Community and Technical College has a campus in Franklin.
A Dual Credit Memorandum Agreement with Hopkinsville Community College was approved. The agreement allows FSHS students taking classes in the construction program at the high school to receive college credit for some courses taken through Hopkinsville Community College. The college credit classes are held at the high school.
An F-S High School Marching Band trip to Orlando, Fla. during the next school year’s Spring Break was approved.
The band will have an opportunity to play and perform in a Disney Park while in Orlando in addition to seeing what happens behind the scenes at the parks and what is involved in the parades and performances at the parks.
The board of education’s next scheduled meeting is on May 18. School board meetings can be seen on the Franklin-Simpson Channel 9 Facebook page.
