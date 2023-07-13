A traffic collision on I-65 in Simpson County claimed the lives of two Emory, Texas men on Sunday, July 9. The collision occurred at about 11 o’clock near the southbound 12-mile marker.
Kentucky State Police says a preliminary investigation revealed that Alan T. Pound, 62, was traveling southbound in a 1985 pickup truck. Pound’s vehicle struck the rear of a Franklin-Simpson Fire and Rescue 2008 International fire engine.
The fire truck was stationary in the left lane of travel with its emergency equipment activated due to an unrelated collision just south of its location.
Pound along with the passenger, Ronnie R. Mcenturff, 61, were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Simpson County Coroner.
A fire fighter that was occupying the vehicle was treated for minor injuries sustained in the collision.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue Chief Leslie Goodrum issued this statement regarding the incident.
“Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, phone calls and text messages. Firefighter Shawn Gregory was the injured firefighter. He was taken to the Medical Center of Bowling Green for evaluation. He was released later in the evening. Please continue to pray for the families of the deceased.
Kentucky State Police is investigating and will issue all press releases.”
Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes talked about the dangerous situations first responders can be put in and his thoughts on the two men who died in the collision.
“Obviously all of our first responders have a very tough job, they have to deal with a lot of accidents and a lot of situations and can be in very dangerous situations at times,” Barnes said. “I think everyone in our community is pretty saddened by what happened. People were traveling on the interstate and this accident occurred that claimed the lives of these two guys. Its just a sad situation and something you hope you never have to encounter or see.”
The investigation continues and is currently being led by Detective Shae Foley. He was assisted on scene by Simpson County Fire and Rescue, Simpson County Coroner and other KSP personnel.
The Kentucky State Police reminds motorists to reduce speed and move over when approaching emergency vehicles with activated lights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.