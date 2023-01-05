George B. Stringer and Margaret Floy Eddings were married on Sunday, Jan. 4, 1953, at Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church in Franklin, Ky. by Pastor G. A. Gregory.
Their three children, Claudetta McMurtry, Brad Stringer, and Allen Stringer, along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, would like to invite you to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with them on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2053, at LifePoint Church, 840 Witt Road, Franklin, Ky. Come anytime between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
