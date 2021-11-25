A fundraiser for Live the Proof will be held Saturday, Nov. 27 at Level Up at 813 N. Main St. in Franklin.
The Laughter Lounge will feature four acts including Drew2Funny, Krystal Wittaeye, Smirktv and Omar Scott.
Kev the Comedian will be the host with music by DJ Tez.
Food will be available.
Single tickets are $20 and $30 for couples. VIP tables of six are $150.
Doors open at 8 p.m. The show begins at 9 p.m.
For more information, call 270-223-0505.
— Staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.