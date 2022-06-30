Simpson Fiscal Court heard about proposed text amendments to planning and zoning regulations at their June 21 meeting.
F-S Planning and Zoning Administrator Carter Munday discussed the proposed text amendments. One change would require a minimum of 10 acres for a duplex in an agriculture zone, the same as is currently required for a mobile home in agriculture zones. The other change would require action on development plans to begin within six months at a site that has been rezoned in order for the rezoning to remain in place.
Fiscal court took no formal action on the amendment, which has to be approved by the planning and zoning commission before the court considers approval.
In other action, asphalt, crushed stone and road salt bids for Fiscal Year 22-23 were approved.
Scotty’s Contracting submitted the lone bid for asphalt. Hanson Aggregates submitted the lone bid for crushed stone. Simpson County took part in the Kentucky Association of Counties reverse auction on road salt bids, which was won by Compass Minerals.
Budget approvedSimpson County government has an operating budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23.
Fiscal Court approved second and final reading of the county’s Fiscal Year 22-23 budget ordinance at its June 7 meeting. The vote for approval was 4 to 1, with magistrate Myron Thurman casting the lone “no.” He also cast the lone no vote to approve first reading of the budget ordinance.
Revenues and appropriations in the county budget adopted for Fiscal Year 2022-23 total $18,940,660. Revenue and appropriations are balanced in each fund contained in the budget.
Revenue and appropriations for each fund includes: general fund — $9,189,188; road fund — $2,481,209; jail fund — $4,138,830; Local Government Economic Assistance fund — $300,450; federal grants fund — $50,000; 9-1-1 fund — $193,000; county clerk permanent storage fees fund — $46,000 and the American Rescue Plan Act fund — $2,541,983.
The county’s 22-23 fiscal year begins July 1.
The budget can be seen on line at www.simpsoncountyky.gov. A copy of the budget is also available at the Simpson County Judge Executive’s Office in the Courthouse.
Fiscal Court also approved second and final reading of an ordinance amending the county’s Fiscal Year 22-21 budget adding $104,814 in revenue and appropriations to the jail fund.
Also approved was city annexation of a portion of Grace Road, repairs to the jail sprinkler system, a $1,000 sponsorship of the Summer Vibes concert in August and the county’s May 31 financial statement — subject to audit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.