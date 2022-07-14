J’Nora Anderson has been named the new principal at Franklin Elementary, which houses students in preschool and kindergarten.
Anderson succeeds Rachel Wright as the school’s principal. It was announced in early June that Wright had resigned.
A meet-and-greet for Anderson called “Popsicles with the Principal” will be held at Franklin Elementary today from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
All staff, parents and students are invited to attend and meet Anderson.
Information about the meet and greet is on the Simpson County Schools Facebook page and website www.simpson.kyschools.us.
Franklin Elementary is at 211 South Main St.
