A Greenville, Tennessee man was arrested after threats were allegedly made to conduct a mass shooting and blow up the Holiday Inn Express on Neha Drive in Franklin on Friday, Oct. 1.
Franklin Police charged Daniel Lee Martin, 66, with bomb threats and second degree terroristic threatening.
The arrest citation said Kentucky State Police dispatch received calls saying a male was threatening to conduct a mass shooting and blow up the hotel and also said he had two pistols and dynamite before disconnecting the call.
The citation said Martin arrived at the hotel about 45 minutes after the calls and allegedly told police his girlfriend and daughter were being held unwillingly in the hotel by people wanting $1,500 in Bitcoin for their release.
Police cleared the hotel while conducting the initial search before Martin arrived.
Officer Jacoby Sharklet made the arrest at 5:30 p.m.
Franklin Police is investigating the theft of approximately $30,000 worth of tires from TA Truck Service on Trotters Lane.
The offense report said approximately 20 tires were stolen from the back of the building and approximately 42 more were stolen from racks in the front of the store.
A cable securing the tires to the racks was cut in order to remove the tires.
Police were told the tires were on the rack on Saturday, Oct. 2, but were not there the following morning.
Officer Brian Wise filed the offense report.
A Franklin man told police his pistol and other items were stolen from his vehicle on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Franklin Police said the man put the items in his vehicle that morning and reported the theft at 6:30 that evening.
The offense report said the theft might have happened while the man was at businesses in Portland, Tennessee or White House, Tennessee or at Walmart in Franklin or possibly at the man’s residence on Dove Lane.
In addition to the firearm, a holster, an ammo magazine, a flashlight and combination tourniquet/small medical pouch were also stolen from the vehicle.
Officer Tyler Anderson’s offense report listed the value of the firearm at $550. The total value of the stolen property was placed at $805.
A Franklin woman faces a charge of forgery second-degree.
Franklin Police obtained the arrest warrant placing the charge against 34 year-old Ruby R. Ford.
The arrest warrant said the charge stems from a check that was allegedly stolen from another woman’s vehicle and allegedly forged and cashed at a local business in August.
Officer Brian Wise obtained the arrest warrant, which was served by Simpson County Deputy Sheriff Wyatt Harper on Friday, Sept. 24.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Portland, Tennessee man on a total of 11 charges following a traffic stop on I-65 on Wednesday, Sept. 22.
Carson E. Mayberry, 40, is charged in one case with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia — buy or possession, driving on DUI suspended license, failure of non owner operator to maintain required insurance or security and four traffic violations.
The arrest citation said items containing a substance consistent with methamphetamine were allegedly found in a backpack located inside the vehicle.
Mayberry is charged in the other case with promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence and possession
of marijuana.
The arrest citation said jail staff allegedly found Mayberry in possession of suspected narcotics and that he allegedly attempted to conceal the items prior to being pulled over for the traffic stop.
Deputy sheriff Wyatt Harper made the arrests.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin man on a warrant accusing him of allegedly vandalizing and stealing approximately $4,000 worth of property at a residence in the 700 block of Biggs Avenue.
The warrant charges Michael J. Webb, 34, with theft by unlawful taking $1,000 but less than $10,000 and criminal mischief.
The warrant says Webb was renting the residence and during the course of several months allegedly stole an air conditioner unit, damaged another air conditioner unit, damaged and destroyed items including a stove and three doors. There were also allegedly holes in walls, missing tile, trim and vinyl.
At the time of his arrest Webb was also charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
The arrest citation said Webb was allegedly in possession of glass smoking pipes, baggies containing a white crystal like substance, cut straws and a digital scale.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrests on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
A Franklin man was arrested on a charge of fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle in connection with an incident on Monday, September 20.
Kevin Boling, 35, also faces a charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence alcohol or substance — second offense aggravator circumstance, failure to notify address change to department of transportation and three traffic violations.
The arrest citation said Franklin Police attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Boling on McClendon Road; however he allegedly refused to stop and turned the vehicle on to West Cedar Street.
The citation said Boling allegedly continued driving until the vehicle left the road and struck an embankment and cement pole as he attempted to turn onto Hatter Road.
Boling was taken into custody at the scene and refused medical treatment.
Officer Clayton Montgomery made the arrest at about 10 p.m.
A Tuscumbia, Alabama man was arrested on four drug charges following a traffic stop by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.
Dustin C. Strunk, 39, was charged with drug paraphernalia — buy or possession, possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, prescription controlled substance not in proper container and possession of a controlled substance — second degree — drug unspecified.
Strunk was also charged with failure to produce insurance card, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and two traffic violations.
The arrest citation said a box with items containing suspected methamphetamine, suspected methamphetamine residue and pills suspected to be a scheduled three controlled substance were allegedly found in the vehicle driven by Strunk. Multiple used needles were also allegedly found throughout the vehicle.
A passenger of the vehicle was also arrested; however charges placed against the passenger was not listed on Strunk’s arrest citation.
Deputy sheriff Quntin Wright made the arrest at about 12:10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 20 following the traffic stop on Nashville Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.