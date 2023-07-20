The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force took a Dolton, Ill. man into custody who, along with two other men, is charged in connection with an investigation into the alleged use of forged prescriptions in Bowling Green.
Deion Lonnie Fisher, 26, was taken into custody after the South Central Kentucky DTF stopped a vehicle on I-65. Fischer was returned to the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force.
A Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force press release says its detectives have been investigating individuals from out of state coming to Bowling Green to fill forged prescriptions for Phenergan with Codeine for several weeks.
The press release says Dominic Escamilla, 21, of Aurora, Ill. entered Sheldon’s Pharmacy on Fairview Avenue in Bowling Green on July 11 to allegedly fill a forged prescription for Phenergan with Codeine. Detectives made contact with Escamilla at Donato’s after he left the pharmacy. Detectives identified themselves and Escamilla allegedly attempted to flee out the door but was restrained and taken into custody.
The press release says a Toyota SUV rental identified as allegedly being used in connection with the incident was leaving the pharmacy area. Kentucky State Police and the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force were notified to observe the vehicle after which the South Central Kentucky DTF stopped it on the interstate and took Fisher into custody.
The release says the prescription is the same patient name used when Daniel James Waters, 42, of Knoxville, Tenn., allegedly attempted to fill a forged prescription on June 12 when he was arrested by the Bowling Green-Warren County DTF at a pharmacy on Scottsville Road.
The press release says, “The investigation shows a complex network of individuals from Illinois and Tennessee traveling to Kentucky to pass these forged prescriptions. We are working with the Knoxville Police Department HIDTA Group in this investigation.”
Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force Director Tommy Loving said, “The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force was once again a great partner in locating this Illinois individual who was attempting to flee from our jurisdiction to avoid arrest. Their action was very helpful in disrupting a part of this criminal organization.”
The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force is headquartered in Franklin and serves Simpson and Logan counties.
Escamilla, Fisher, and Waters were each charged with attempting to obtain a controlled substance by fraud and criminal possession of a forged prescription.
Escamilla was also charged with resisting arrest and criminal mischief — third-degree.
The press release says additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.
The three men were lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail in Bowling Green.
