The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force took a Dolton, Ill. man into custody who, along with two other men, is charged in connection with an investigation into the alleged use of forged prescriptions in Bowling Green.

Deion Lonnie Fisher, 26, was taken into custody after the South Central Kentucky DTF stopped a vehicle on I-65. Fischer was returned to the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force.

