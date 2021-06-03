Waste tires will be accepted June 10, 11 and 12 at the Simpson County Public Works Department at 2724 Kenneth Utley Drive from 7:30 a.m. until 12 noon each day.
Tires that will be accepted include on and off rim, passenger, truck, tractor farm implement, all terrain vehicle or ATV, motorcycle and bicycle.
Tires that will not be accepted include large over the road, tracks, sheet rubber, solid, calcium or otherwise filled and none with beads greater than one and three-quarter inches.
In addition, tires will not be accepted from tire retailers, salvage yards or out of state residents.
The collection event is sponsored by Simpson Fiscal Court in cooperation with the Kentucky Division of Waste Management.
For more information call the Simpson County Public Works Department at 270-586-4294 or go on line to simpsoncounty.us.
