Agriculture was the focus of the presentation at the July 18 meeting of the Simpson County Historical Society at the Simpson County History Center on North College Street.
Tim Hughes, Senior Trade Advisor for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, presented the program. Hughes grew up in Simpson County, started school at Prospect Hill, and is a 1983 Franklin-Simpson High School graduate. He is a 1987 graduate of Western Kentucky University where he also served as their farm manager in 2002 and 2003.
Hughes now lives in Frankfort, but he and his wife Lori own TLC Farms in Simpson County.
During his presentation, Hughes discussed topics involving local, state, and international agriculture. The majority of the presentation consisted of a slide show with diagrams about annual agriculture statistics through 2021, pictures of visitors from other countries to Kentucky, and pictures of places around the world visited by Hughes.
“We’re a crop and livestock state,” Hughes said about agriculture in Kentucky’s economy. “The equine sector in Kentucky is usually over a billion dollars. We have close to a billion dollars worth of cattle sales each year. Corn and soybeans are up there.
Poultry is something that was very small in Kentucky until about 30 years ago and now that is our largest economic driver for agriculture in the state.
Last year U.K. (University of Kentucky) projected we have $8 billion in gross farm receipts.”
Hughes said his focus the last few years has been on trade.
“Canada is our largest trade partner,” he said. “China has ebbed and flowed the last few years, but last year they were a large market for our products.
The top 10 destinations for Kentucky Ag exports in 2021 in order of first through 10th and the amount of exports by millions of dollars were Canada ($300.2), Japan ($178.7), United Kingdom ($105.7), China ($102.9), Mexico ($72.5), Australia ($66), Spain ($57), Ireland ($42.6), Germany ($38.6) and Venezuela ($24).
Hughes said the number one export from Kentucky is distilled spirits.
“You probably don’t see it as much in this part of the state, but you drive from Bardstown to Louisville to Lexington…there is new distilleries going up all across the state,” he said. “My understanding is Kentucky has over 12 million barrels currently aging of Kentucky bourbon. As you travel around the world that is one of the things Kentucky is known for.
Thoroughbred horses and forest products are other big export items from Kentucky.”
In terms of Ag exports by state, Kentucky is second among its neighboring states. Indiana tops the list.
“The general trend for agricultural exports has been growing,” Hughes said. “We have a growing world. Ninety-five% of the world’s population is outside the United States. As we are seeing Africa and southeast Asia economies improving, they are importing a lot of products from the United States.”
Hughes added, “When you get to thinking about it, Kentucky is landlocked other than its river systems. You’ve got Virginia, and North Carolina which are both states with ocean ports. So we’ve fared pretty well.”
He talked about Kentucky’s diversified economy.
“Use of tobacco was a large part of our economy in the state, that has been replaced by a lot of different things. Cattle, growth in produce, growth in the poultry sector, and things like that,” Hughes said.
Although he now lives in Frankfort, Hughes said he always considers Simpson County as home and talked about some of the local events he attends such as the annual Farm to Table Dinner.
“It’s always a pleasure coming back and seeing how much support this community has for the farmers in this area,” he said.
“We’re seeing a renewed interest in local agriculture and people wanting to meet the farmer that is growing their product,” Hughes said while referring to the Franklin-Simpson Farmer’s Market on North Main Street. “That seems to be a growing trend around the state. I think we have over 170 local farmer’s markets throughout Kentucky now. It’s fun to see the connection between agriculture and consumers. It makes you really feel proud of the industry we are involved in.”
Hughes talked about a Kentucky Department of Agriculture farm safety program that has been presented in Simpson County and KDA programs for youth.
He also mentioned different people representing Simpson County in agriculture internationally and different Ag producers and Ag-related businesses in Simpson and surrounding counties.
Hughes discussed his work with visitors in Kentucky from other countries and also showed pictures from and talked about his visits to more than 25 countries around the world.
Many of the pictures were of Ag-related products from across the U.S. sold in other countries.
“It is interesting the different things you experience around the world,” he said.
He added that when he visits other countries, “Hopefully I’m leaving a positive impression of America and Kentucky.”
Hughes served three years as the Kentucky Department of Agriculture Office of Marketing’s Deputy Executive Director. From 2011 through 2015 he led the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet’s Division of Biofuels. Prior to his role with bioenergy, he served as the Senior Policy Analyst of the Governor’s Office of Agricultural Policy where he also held various other positions since 2004. Hughes facilitated the program development of the Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation’s loan activity and assisted with grant management of the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund.
Hughes has served as the state chairman of two young farmer groups and has played leadership roles in various state and national farm organizations.
While introducing Hughes as the speaker, Simpson County Historical Society President and CEO Dr. James Henry Snider said in a recent article Simpson County was listed as 10th among Kentucky’s 120 counties for the amount of acreage being used for farmland, even though Simpson County is about 90th in size in the state.
Snider commented later about why agriculture was the topic of a historical society meeting.
“The history of the county has been based on agriculture to a great deal. Many, probably most, of our early residents were engaged in farming,” he said. “As I was growing up, I always heard that Simpson County was about half agriculture and half industry, so agriculture has remained important throughout the years. If it wasn’t for the farmers, we wouldn’t be able to eat our good meals.”
More information about the Simpson County History Center and Simpson County Historical Society is available on the Simpson County Historical Society, Inc. Facebook page which contains a link to the historical society’s website.
