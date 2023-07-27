FRANWS-07-27-23 HISTORICAL MEETING

Tim Hughes, Senior Trade Advisor for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, spoke at the July meeting of the Simpson County Historical Society. Hughes grew up in Simpson County and is a 1983 FSHS graduate. Photo from the Simpson County Historical Society, Inc. Facebook page

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

Agriculture was the focus of the presentation at the July 18 meeting of the Simpson County Historical Society at the Simpson County History Center on North College Street.

Tim Hughes, Senior Trade Advisor for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, presented the program. Hughes grew up in Simpson County, started school at Prospect Hill, and is a 1983 Franklin-Simpson High School graduate. He is a 1987 graduate of Western Kentucky University where he also served as their farm manager in 2002 and 2003.

