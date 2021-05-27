A project to replace the Highway 664 bridge over Sulphur Spring Creek at mile point 4.4 in Simpson County has started.
Crews are working on tree clearing this week so motorists should expect lane closures.
The bridge is scheduled for long-term closure beginning June 1 to construct the new bridge.
The old bridge had a limited load rating due to its age and overall condition. The new bridge will be in similar size, but will not have a load limit.
The closure is expected to last two months. A signed detour using Highways 383, 1008, 100 and 665 will be in place.
Cambry Contracting Inc. was awarded the $1,043,748 contract for the work. That contract also included a bridge replacement on Highway 1435 in Warren County.
