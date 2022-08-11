No change is proposed in Simpson County property tax rates this year.
Simpson County Fiscal Court is proposing 2022 tax rates of 10 cents for real property and personal property, 16.1 cents for watercraft and motor vehicles and 10.5 cents for aircraft.
The tax rates are per $100 of assessed value.
Anticipated revenue from the real and personal property taxes is $1,526,398.
This year’s compensating rate is 9.7 cents and would generate revenue of some $1.5 million from real property and personal property, or about $26,000 less than generated by the proposed 10 cent rate.
The compensating tax rate generates about the same amount of revenue as the previous year’s rate.
Although there is no change in the proposed tax rates, they will generate 4% more revenue. The 4% increase in revenue requires a public hearing. The public hearing will be held at fiscal court’s Sept. 6 meeting.
Fiscal court unanimously approved first reading of an ordinance setting the 2022 county property tax rates at its Aug. 2 meeting. Second and final reading is scheduled for the court’s Sept. 6 meeting.
An ordinance setting the tax rates has to be approved by fiscal court on first and second reading votes for the rates to take effect.
Also, approval was given to a $54,000 appropriation from the county to Simpson County Schools for the school resource officer program and authorization was given to advertise for bids for two trucks to be used by the sheriff’s office for the program.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office will provide the five resource officers for the local school system.
In other business, Ashley Sharer was appointed to fill an unexpired term on the Goodnight Memorial Library Board of Directors.
