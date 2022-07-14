A Christiana, Tenn., man faces charges in Simpson County stemming from an alleged burglary and theft of $10,040 worth of jewelry, along with other items from a residence in the 300 block of Williamsburg Road in November 2014.
Christopher D. Handley, 40, is charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking — firearm, theft by unlawful taking $10,000 or more, possession of handgun by convicted felon and third degree criminal mischief.
The arrest warrant says other items reported stolen in the alleged burglary included coins and a handgun.
The warrant said most of the jewelry and the handgun were allegedly sold and the coins were allegedly used at face value to buy food and gas.
Franklin Police Detective Michael Jones obtained the arrest warrant that was served by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on July 5.
Franklin Police charged a Portland, Tenn., man stemming from the alleged theft of a utility trailer from property in the 3,400 block of Nashville Road.
James C. Vaughn, 42, was arrested July 5 on a charge of theft by unlawful taking $1,000 but under $10,000.
The arrest warrant says the utility trailer is valued at $1,900 and was stolen June 8.
The trailer has been recovered and returned to the owner.
Franklin Police Lt. Dale Adams obtained the warrant that was served by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Portland residents on multiple drug charges following a traffic stop on Peden Mill Road on July 4.
Joshua Mitchell Creasey, 33, and Tabitha Nicole Shelton, 32, were charged with possession controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
Creasey, a passenger of the vehicle, was also charged with possession controlled substance, second-degree — drug unspecified and prescription controlled substance not proper container.
Shelton, the vehicle’s driver, was also charged with operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle and four traffic violations.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrests at 5:40 p.m.
Franklin police arrested a Franklin man on a charge of theft of mail matter on July 6.
Gabriel P. Abaddon, 43, was also charged with criminal trespassing — third degree.
The arrest citation said police were called to a male allegedly trying to make entry into a home in the 400 block of North College Street where Abaddon was allegedly located with two Amazon packages in his possession.
The citation said the packages were addressed to the same North College Street residence; however, Abaddon lives at another address. It said he allegedly attempted to open a screen door at the North College Street address earlier and was told by the homeowner to leave.
Lt. Dale Adams made the arrest.
A reported stolen vehicle was recovered at the Mint Gaming Hall on 31-W South on the morning of June 29.
The 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee, registered in Tennessee, was found by Kentucky State Police and Kentucky Vehicle Enforcement.
An unidentified woman was taken into custody inside the facility. The report did not list what charges, if any, were placed against the woman.
Franklin Police Officer Michael Jones assisted state authorities at the scene.
