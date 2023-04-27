The Simpson County School’s Local Planning Committee will hold a public forum and meeting on May 3 at 5:30 p.m. at the Franklin-Simpson High School Library.
This forum and meeting is an informal gathering to encourage local participation through community suggestions relative to future utilization of existing school facilities and construction of new school facilities.
