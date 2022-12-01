Fire burned two acres in a field in the 600 block of Loving Chapel Road on Nov. 22.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue was called at 12:10 p.m. and left the scene at about 1:30.
Deputy fire chief Nelson Slaughter said a fire being used to burn a pile of cut trees spread through the field where the pile was located and went into another field next to Loving Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.
He said the fire also came within a few feet of a church bus; however, the vehicle was not damaged.
Fire damaged a car parked at Walmart on Nov. 22.
Slaughter said the fire started in the engine area of the 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix; however, the cause is unknown.
He said a member of EMS used a fire extinguisher on the fire before firefighters arrived.
Firefighters were called at 8:30 a.m. and left at about 8:50 a.m.
An outdoor shed near 7500 Springfield Road was destroyed by fire on Nov. 21.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue was called at 8:35 a.m. and was on the scene until about 9:35 a.m.
Deputy fire chief Nelson Slaughter said the fire is believed to have started from a heat lamp in the shed that was connected to a pen housing pigs. He said one of the animals perished in the fire.
F-S Fire Rescue was called to 709 Simpson Street on Nov. 21 after a fire being used to burn leaves behind a fence spread and burned a small area.
Slaughter said the fire was mostly extinguished when firefighters arrived after getting the call at 4:50 p.m. Firefighters left the scene at about 5:15 p.m.
