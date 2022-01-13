Darryl Carver has filed as a candidate for Simpson County West District constable.
Carver filed Jan. 4 as a candidate for the Republican nomination in the May 17 primary election to serve as constable in the district that consists of the West Simpson, Harristown, Prospect Hill and Fairview voting precincts.
A lifelong Simpson County resident, Carver obtained a General Equivalency Diploma also known as a GED, has been employed the past 25 years at Berry Global where he is still employed and also worked at Golden Rod Dairy.
“I want to run for the people,” Carver said.
He is married to Debbie Carver and has four children, Jonathon Carver, Nathan Carver, Courtney Carver and Tiffeny Carver.
