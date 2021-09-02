Franklin-Simpson Volley Cats picked up their first win in 13th District play with a 3-0 (25-8, 25-7 and 25-14) at the Russellville Lady Panthers last Tuesday night.
“I think we all showed good signs of improvement,” Alyssa Spears said. “Our hits were crisp. I am so proud of Hannah (Wallace) because her kills were snappin’ and we passed the ball around well tonight. We got our first district win tonight and are so excited about playing our next district match against Todd (County Central) at home.”
The Volley Cats served nine aces in the first set with six from sophomore Jenna Smith, who served five to close the set, along with two from senior Alyssa Spears and one from junior Kerri Hastings for the 25-8 win.
The Lady Panthers committed 12 unforced errors with three kills from junior Kinley Cummings to take the second set 25-7.
10 more enforced errors committed by Russellville in the third set along with Franklin-Simpson senior Hannah Wallace having two kills and three aces each from Cummings and Spears with one each from senior Aysia Fuller and Smith for the 25-14 set and won the match 3-0.
“It’s great to be back out here with the girls who I have played with for many years and play the game that I love with them,” Hannah Wallace said. “I had to play a new position tonight from outside hitter to middle hitter but I thought I played well. We need to focus on playing well; and not the scoreboard. If we are having fun and just play our game, we should be winning.”
Jenna Smith led the team with 11 aces with right from Kinley Cummings and four each from: Aysia Fuller, Alyssa Spears and Hannah Wallace. Cummings and Smith each had six kills with three from Wallace with 14 assists from Fuller. Spears had four dogs with two each from Cummings and 8th grader Julia Warren.
“We didn’t play down to their level and that was really good tonight,” Aysia Fuller said. “We worked well together. We did have some mess ups but we brought each other back up and got this win as we planned. We need to keep our confidence and our heads held high as we get Todd County Central next.”
“We came in and we had some things that we needed to clean up ourselves. We got exposed to some issues last week and really worked hard on it during our practices,” Volley Cats’ head coach Jerred Long said. “Tonight, I think it showed that we made some progress against those issues. Russellville is a growing program and they have made strides. They showed some things that we still need to work on so overall, it was a productive night. Now we have to sharpen our swords for our upcoming matches.”
The Volley Cats will host the Logan County Cougars in 13th District matches next Tuesday at the F-S Gym in JV/varsity matches starting at 5:30 p.m.
