No major damage resulted from a fire behind a commercial office building at 115 West Madison Street just after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue and Franklin Police responded to the fire behind the former Grow Mortgage building at the corner of South College Street.

F-S Fire Rescue Chief Leslie Goodrum said damage was confined to an electrical box on the back of the building and a gutter. A small tree behind the building also burned.

Franklin Police Officer Craig Hansen used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire located in the remnants of a trashcan. Firefighters then sprayed water to ensure the fire was out.

Goodrum said the exact cause of the fire is unknown.

Firefighters were on the scene for about 20 minutes.

Kentucky’s Spring Forest Fire Hazard Season is underway through April 30.

During this time, it is illegal to burn anything outside within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland except between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Local outside burning regulations apply at all times.

For more information about local burning ordinances call Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue at 270-586-7174.