The 23rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Creative Art & Essay Contest Winners’ reception was held at the Gallery on the Square on March 23rd.
The contest was sponsored by the African American Heritage Center (AAHC) and was open for students who attend Simpson County schools, churches, clubs, or those who are home-schooled. The deadline for the entries was Friday, February 24th.
The contest required students in kindergarten and first grade to complete a coloring sheet, and second and third-grade students had to submit an original drawing of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Students in fourth and fifth grades were asked to submit an original poster, using Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech as a model. Sixth through twelfth graders were asked to enter an original art piece, again using Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech as a model.
The works were judged on originality, creativity, execution, visual impact, and impact of the written word—whether the words were relevant and reflected the legacy of Dr. King.
In the art category, winners and runners-up were announced for grades, K-12:
Kindergarten Winner: Ryder O’Malley
Kindergarten Runner-Up: Reese Perkins
1st Grade Winner: Makenna Biggs
1st Grade Runner Up: Raylan Napier
2nd Grade Winner: Brynlee Stout
2nd Grade Runner-Up: Bethany Skaggs
3rd Grade Winner: John Robert McCarley
3rd Grade Runner-Up: Arya M. Phelps
4th-5th Grade Winner (4th): Chloe Wingate
4th-5th Grade Runner-Up (5th): C. J. Halmon
Middle School Winner (7th): Will McCarley, III
High School Winner (10th): Kaelyn Halmon
In the essay competition, four entrants representing the middle school and high school received awards:
Middle School Winner (7th): Will McCarley, III
Middle School 1st Runner-Up (6th): Isabella Wingate
Middle School 2nd Runner-Up (6th): Marcia Cardenas
High School Winner (11th): Emmalee Knight
Cash prizes were awarded in each category. The student art is currently on display at the Gallery on the Square, where it will remain through the end of April.
