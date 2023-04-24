The 23rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Creative Art & Essay Contest Winners’ reception was held at the Gallery on the Square on March 23rd.

The contest was sponsored by the African American Heritage Center (AAHC) and was open for students who attend Simpson County schools, churches, clubs, or those who are home-schooled. The deadline for the entries was Friday, February 24th.

