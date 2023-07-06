The Franklin City Commission approved second and final reading of an ordinance adopting the city’s operating budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24 at their June 26 meeting. The vote for approval was unanimous.
The city’s 2023-24 Fiscal Year began July 1.
Revenue and appropriations in each of the nine funds contained in the overall budget are estimates.
The general fund, which is for funding of general government, police, fire, public services, community services, economic development and capital outlay, is the largest of the funds in the budget with revenue of $11,606,566 and appropriations of $10,686,272.
The general fund gets revenue from taxes, licenses and fees, fines and forfeits, intra governmental revenue and miscellaneous.
Commissioners approved second and final reading of three other ordinances including one that annexes into the city 1.184 acres in the Henderson Industrial Park, one amends the property maintenance code ordinance relating to grass and weeds and one updates an ordinance regarding erosion control and natural drainage.
The commission heard first reading of an ordinance rezoning approximately 3.972 acres on the west side of 31-W North from Ag (agriculture) to R1-S (single family residential). The site is three tenths of one mile south of Patton Road.
The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the zone change.
Approval was given to agreements for services with five community service organizations that will receive funding from Kentucky Downs through the city.
The city and Kentucky Downs approved a 20-year agreement in 2022 for Kentucky Downs to provide funding through the city for organizations that lost bingo financial support when bingo started being played at Kentucky Downs.
Although the contributions go through the city; Kentucky Downs approves which organizations receive the funds.
Board appointments were approved. Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon was appointed to the BRADD Council on Aging for a term running through June 30, 2025. Kelly Gregory was appointed to the PVA Board of Assessment Appeals for a term running through June 20, 2026. Justin Henninger was appointed to the Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission to fill an unexpired term that runs through Dec. 31.
The commission approved a bid to purchase road salt from Compass Minerals at a cost of some $129 per ton. There is no obligation to purchase road salt through the bid. The city can purchase road salt at a lower price if it is available.
KLC’s quote for property and casualty insurance coverage was accepted.
Commissioners approved being a sponsor of the Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Golf Scramble in August at Kenny Perry’s Country Creek Golf Course.
It was announced during the discussion that the Franklin-Simpson Human Rights Commission will sponsor one of the officers taking part in the event.
Commissioners approved hiring Dana Carr as a water treatment plant employee and hiring T.J. Burnett as a Franklin Police officer.
And, Rita Vaughn was honored for her 27 years of working for the city. June 30 was declared Rita Vaughn Day in Franklin. Vaughn retired from the city on June 30.
