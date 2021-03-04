The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Board of Adjustments approved a conditional use permit for installation of solar panels at its meeting on Monday, Feb. 23.
Roger Huffman and Summers Hodges Farms were granted the permit for installation of solar panels on a 309.14 acre and a 126.67 acre parcel located at and to the south of 1271 Tyree Chapel Road.
Also at the meeting, Sallie Starks was reelected Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Board of Adjustments Madam Chair for 2021. Chris Kummer was reelected vice chair. Julie Freeman was reelected secretary.
The regular 2021 board of adjustments’ meetings are the fourth Monday of each month beginning at 5:30 p.m. The locations will be announced prior to each meeting.
