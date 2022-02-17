The Franklin City Commission authorized preparation of an ordinance updating subdivision regulations on Feb. 14.
The ordinance will be presented to the city governing body for formal approval if the Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission approve the updates.
City Manager Kenton Powell was scheduled to present the updated subdivision regulations to the F-S Planning and Zoning Commission for consideration of approval on Feb. 15.
Changes among the updated regulations are requirements for construction of sidewalks.
The city commission approved a motion to hire EHI Consultants to work with the city on economic development and planning and zoning regulations.
EHI will conduct analysis on current regulations and ordinances, a socioeconomic analysis and a community profile survey all at a cost of $47,000 in addition to working with planning and zoning staff for an estimated 30 hours at a cost of $85 per hour.
The firm will also conduct a comprehensive plan update at a cost of $50,000.
All of the work, with the exception of the comprehensive plan update, will be done during the city’s current fiscal year that ends June 30. The comprehensive plan update will be conducted during the next fiscal year.
New and updated Franklin Police Policies and Procedures were approved along with second and final reading of an amendment to the water and sewer rates ordinance due to a contract renewal with a private firm for collection of past due utility accounts.
Commissioners heard first reading of an ordinance rezoning three properties totaling 47.87 acres on Highway 100 East adjacent to the Sanders East Industrial Park. All three properties are currently zoned agriculture.
The ordinance rezones one property to highway business district, one to single family or two family residential including townhouses and one to single family residential.
The city also addressed first reading of ordinances to approve the sale of city water to the Simpson County Water District and award a natural gas franchise to Atmos Energy.
A proclamation was presented to the F-S High School FBLA chapter declaring Feb. 13-19 as Future Business Leaders of America Week in Franklin.
