The Simpson County Board of Education approved a more than $40.7 million tentative budget for Fiscal Year 2023 — 2024 at its May 18 meeting.
The balanced $40,756,540 tentative budget is some $4.7 million more than the $35,997,785 tentative budget approved last year.
The general fund is the largest fund in the budget and had an increase of about $2.5 million with balanced revenue and expenditures in the 23 — 24 tentative budget at some $29,738,000.
Some of the remaining funds in the budget and their 23 -24 revenue and expenditures include the building fund (approximately $2.5 million), debt service fund (approximately $2.2 million) and food service fund (approximately $3.9 million).
