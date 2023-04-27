The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission approved a final development plan for a new office for the semi-trailer dealership company Fleetco, Inc. on April 18.
The office will be on an approximately 28.37 acre parcel on 31-W just south of Geddes Road.
