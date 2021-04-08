The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin woman on a methamphetamine possession charge and other charges following a traffic stop on Saturday, April 3.
Casey Renea Giles, 33, was also charged with drug paraphernalia buy and or possession, one headlight, obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Ms. Giles was arrested following the traffic on North Main Street at 9 p.m.
The arrest citation said Ms. Giles allegedly refused to cooperate with deputies and had to be assisted out of the vehicle and had to be taken to the ground before being handcuffed.
The citation said Ms. Giles was allegedly yelling and screaming drawing attention from others in the area.
The arrest citation said a smoking pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue, a baggie containing suspected methamphetamine and a straw with an unknown substance were allegedly found during a search of the vehicle.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest.
A traffic stop led to the arrest of an Adolphus man on drug related charges by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.
James M. Emberton, 50, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance — third or more offense — methamphetamine, trafficking in a controlled substance — methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia — buy and or possession.
He was also charged with failure to wear seat belts, failure of owner to maintain required insurance — security, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and failure to notify address change to department of transportation.
Emberton was the driver of the vehicle stopped on Scottsville Road at about 10:35 p.m. on Friday, April 2.
The arrest citation said suspected methamphetamine, a spoon, two syringes and a digital scale with suspected methamphetamine residue on it were allegedly inside a bag found in the vehicle.
The citation said Emberton was allegedly in possession of approximately $4,000.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest.
Franklin Police is investigating a break in and theft at Franklin Drive-In on Nashville Road.
Police say a credit card reader and other miscellaneous items with a total value of $430 were taken from the Dippin Dots building on the property.
The door on the building was forced open causing $200 damage.
The offense report said data is not stored on the credit card reader. The memory is erased once a transaction is complete and the theft will not result in potential identity theft or fraudulent use of credit cards.
The break in happened between 3 p.m. on March 22 and 12:40 p.m. on March 25.
Detective Michael Jones filed the offense report.
A Franklin man was arrested on a trafficking in a controlled substance — methamphetamine charge by Franklin Police on Friday, March 26.
Caleb Marc Holleman, 31, was also charged with possession of marijuana and two counts of drug paraphernalia — buy and or possession.
The offense report said a search was conducted after contact was made with Holleman while he was walking on Filter Plant Road.
The report said Holleman was allegedly in possession of marijuana, a suspected grinder and a white crystal like substance.
The report said more suspected methamphetamine and other paraphernalia were also allegedly found at Holleman’s Filter Plant Road residence.
Detective Travis Frank made the arrest at about 1:05 a.m.
Franklin Police arrested a Tennessee woman on a charge of theft of mail matter.
The arrest citation says Christina Lauren Harrelson, 36, city of residence not available, is charged in connection with alleged incidents at Bluegrass Campground on Scottsville Road.
The citation said Ms. Harrelson allegedly went through other people’s mail on three different dates and took items from the mail.
Officer Monta Cherry made the arrest on March 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.