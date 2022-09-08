The Southern Kentucky Civil Air Patrol Cadet Squadron promoted two cadets from Franklin in its August promotion ceremony. In order to promote, cadets completed training and tests in leadership, aerospace, fitness and character development.

Cadet Angina Corbett, an 11th-grader at Franklin-Simpson High School, completed her Achievement 3, earned the Mary Feik ribbon and was promoted to cadet senior airman. The squadron commander, Major Andrew Miller says, “Cadet Corbett is one of the squadron’s newest members, and she has shown great dedication and determination to excel in the few months she’s been with us.”

- Submitted

