The Southern Kentucky Civil Air Patrol Cadet Squadron promoted two cadets from Franklin in its August promotion ceremony. In order to promote, cadets completed training and tests in leadership, aerospace, fitness and character development.
Cadet Angina Corbett, an 11th-grader at Franklin-Simpson High School, completed her Achievement 3, earned the Mary Feik ribbon and was promoted to cadet senior airman. The squadron commander, Major Andrew Miller says, “Cadet Corbett is one of the squadron’s newest members, and she has shown great dedication and determination to excel in the few months she’s been with us.”
Cadet Garrett Bidwell, a 10th-grader at Franklin-Simpson High School, completed Achievement 1, earned the Major General John Curry ribbon, and was promoted to cadet airman. Major Miller says, “As our newest member, Cadet Bidwell is actively participating in all our activities and applying himself to the course of study necessary to begin earning promotions.”
Corbett and Bidwell aspire to active service in the U.S. Air Force and joined Civil Air Patrol to actively work toward those career goals. Major Miller says, “I see a great future for both of these dedicated young people.”
For more information about the Civil Air Patrol Southern Kentucky Cadet Squadron, contact Major Andrew Miller, amiller@kywg.cap.gov 850-200-5065.
