Opening day enrollment in the Simpson County School System for the 2023-2024 school year was down 58 students from opening day of the previous school year.
Total enrollment on Aug. 16 was 2,884 students. Last year’s opening day enrollment was 2,942.
Opening day enrollment increased at three schools in the system and decreased in three.
Lincoln Elementary had the largest increase in opening day enrollment with 462 students -16 more than last year. Franklin-Simpson High School’s enrollment was 839 — an increase of 14. The West Campus enrollment was 44 — an increase of three.
Franklin-Simpson Middle School had the largest decrease in opening day enrollment with 614 students — 71 fewer than last year. Enrollment at Simpson Elementary was 701 — a decrease of 16. Enrollment at Franklin Elementary was 224 — a decrease of four.
There are 170 class days this school year, which is scheduled to end May 23, 2024.
“We’re off to a good start,” Simpson County Schools Superintendent Tim Schlosser said about the beginning of the new school year during the Aug. 17 Simpson County Board of Education meeting. “We just continue to ask parents and everyone for patience on all of our routines, and things of that nature takes us a little while to get some of those things in place, traffic flow, and traffic patterns outside our schools and such. So we just ask that you just have patience with that.”
Schlosser added, “We’ve got fall sports, FFA, the state fair, marching band and sports have all kicked off at the high school and middle school, they’ve been going for a while.
So we are back into the full swing of the start of school and we’re excited about the 23-24 school year.”
Extended breaks in the 2023-2024 school year calendar include Fall Break, Oct. 2-6; Christmas Break, Dec. 18-29; and Spring Break, April 1-5.
