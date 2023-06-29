Simpson County government has an operating budget for Fiscal Year 2023 — 2024.
Simpson Fiscal Court approved second and final reading of the county’s Fiscal Year 2023 — 2024 budget ordinance on June 20; however, the vote for approval was not unanimous and was the same as the vote to approve first reading of the budget ordinance.
County Judge Executive Mason Barnes and magistrates Marty Chandler and Scott Poston voted yes for approval. Magistrates Jeffrey Burr and Myron Thurman cast no votes.
The balanced Fiscal Year 23 — 24 budget estimates revenue and appropriations each at $22,577,932.
The general fund, used for operation of the county’s general government, is the largest of the nine funds in the overall budget with estimated revenue and appropriations each at $12,614,306, which is 55.87% of the total budget.
The county’s 2023-2024 fiscal year begins July 1.
Mosquito spraying, purchase of an AED, and approval of a road salt bid were among other items discussed at the meeting.
Fiscal court agreed for the county to continue mosquito spraying, at least until the current chemical that is on hand runs out. However, spraying will only be done on the right away along county roads and not on private property. Liability issues were the reason for no longer spraying on private property.
The court approved a request by the Simpson County Historical Society to purchase an AED, or automated external defibrillator, to be placed at the county-owned Simpson County History Center on College Street.
An AED is used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.
The county purchased 10 AEDs in 2021, which are placed at other county-owned properties including the courthouse, jail, and community park.
Cost of the AEDs purchased in 2021 was $1,345 each.
“I don’t have a problem with it at all, I hope we never use it,” Magistrate Marty Chandler said.
An increase in people using the history center was given as the reason for the request to purchase the AED.
A bid to supply the county with road salt during Fiscal Year 2023 — 2024 at a cost of some $117 per ton was approved. Accepting the bid does not obligate the county to purchase road salt, it allows the county to know in advance the cost if road salt is purchased.
Also approved were sealed bids to purchase four-used county-owned vehicles consisting of three cars and one pickup truck.
Fiscal Court will not meet on its next regular scheduled meeting date, Tuesday, July 4 due to the Independence Day holiday. A special called meeting will be held Wednesday, July 5 at 8:30 a.m. at the Courthouse.
