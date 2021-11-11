Dewana Eaton has filed as a candidate for Simpson County Clerk. She filed on Nov. 4 for the Democratic nomination in the May 2022 primary election.
Eaton is a lifelong Simpson County resident and a 1985 graduate of Franklin-Simpson High School.
Her work experience consists of customer service. She is currently employed at Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance where she has been employed the past 11 years.
“I would like to represent Simpson County with excellent customer service in the office of county clerk,” Eaton said. “I would like to use my background of customer service skills to help the public understand and work through any situations they may encounter at the clerk’s office.”
Eaton is married to Bubba Eaton and has three children, Adam Eaton, Zack Eaton and Katie Eaton Oates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.