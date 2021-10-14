The possibility of the Simpson County Detention Center housing ICE detainees was discussed during the Tuesday, Oct. 5 Simpson Fiscal Court meeting.
ICE detainees are persons detained by the U.S. government’s Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, also known as ICE. The detainees are civilly detained and not criminally detained.
Simpson County Jailer Eric Vaughn sent deputy jailer Brent Deweese to a facility in Illinois that housed ICE detainees to get information about housing the detainees. However; Deweese said the Illinois governor declared Illinois a sanctuary state and ICE detainees will no longer be kept in that state.
Deweese brought the issue before the court saying housing ICE detainees “could place us (the jail) on a path of self sufficiency.”
The jail would receive between $65 and $103 per day, per detainee. The jail receives between $31 and $34 per day, per state inmate.
Federal funds pay for housing ICE detainees. State funds pay for housing state inmates.
Deweese said some state inmates would remain at the Simpson County Detention Center if the facility begins housing ICE detainees.
Deweese also said ICE detainees would be housed in Simpson County until they are moved to another facility, deported or released to their family. He said the detainees would remain in the jail while here and would not be allowed to go into the community for work release or other programs.
“Their (detainees) only option to stay in the country is good behavior, so if they act up in our facility they aren’t going to be able to stay in the country, Deweese said. “So its incumbent for them to behave to stay here.”
Deweese said there is a need for good facilities to house ICE detainees and Simpson County has been recommended to ICE as a facility to house the detainees.
He said Boone County, Kentucky is also housing ICE detainees.
Deweese also expressed confidence that ICE detainees are tested for COVID when being lodged at other facilities when asked about such testing.
Also discussed were steps that could be taken to overcome language barriers involving the detainees.
Fiscal court took no formal action, but instructed Deweese to obtain more information.
“I’d be willing to look at some more on it,” Magistrate Marty Chandler said.
“I don’t see a downside on getting more information on [the possibility],” Simpson County Judge/Executive Mason Barnes said.
Deweese said if the decision is made to allow the jail to house ICE detainees it would take 90 to 180 days to complete the process to prepare for housing the detainees.
Fiscal court also gave approval to first reading of an ordinance repealing and restating the F-S Planning and Zoning permit and inspection rate schedule.
A county ordinance must pass a first and second reading vote and be published to take effect.
If approved by the court on a second reading vote and approved by the Franklin City Commission the new rates would take effect Jan. 1, 2022.
The rates have not been updated since 1986.
The court approved a moratorium on allowing residential construction in a B-1 business zone. The moratorium will remain in place until information is obtained about the percentage of residential dwellings allowed in business zones in other communities.
Chandler cast the lone no vote on the moratorium. No reason was given for his vote.
The court approved receipt of the jail commissary audit, approved a COVID-19 payroll policy and approved changes in the courtyard use policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.