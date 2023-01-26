The Simpson County grand jury will hear the case of a Bowling Green man charged with murder — domestic violence in connection with the death of an Auburn woman whose body was found at a hotel in Franklin on Dec. 11, 2022.
Kristen Neil Tunks, 52, was also charged with tampering with physical evidence.
Franklin Police and Simpson County EMS were called to the Holiday Inn Express on Neha Drive after friends discovered Felecia Martin Peacock, 50, unconscious in her hotel room.
Paramedics notified the Simpson County Coroner’s office and advised them that Peacock was deceased.
Franklin Police investigated and confirmed that an autopsy determined she died from manual strangulation and had skull fractures.
Tunks was arrested on Dec. 19 by Bowling Green Police at the Mint Gaming Hall in Bowling Green.
The case was bound to the grand jury in Simpson District Court on January 17.
Tunks remains lodged in the Simpson County Jail. Bond is $500,000 cash.
