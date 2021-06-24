Footprints Outreach and Support, a case management and mental health agency, is conducting an event on Monday, June 28 entitled “Mix it Up at Lunch.”
This is the business edition of “Mix it Up at Lunch,” which is a cultural diversity event that offers free lunch to those who attend.
Participants sit with people they may not know and learn about them, what they do, who they are, and even their cultural background.
This time the agency is looking for businesses to participate. Participants will reserve a table and will be assigned with other businesses who may or may not sit at the same table.
There are six tables, each seating five people, are available. For more information send an email to Michael.cantrell@footprintsoutreach.org.
