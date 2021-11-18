Operation Christmas Child National Collection underway through Nov. 22
Operation Christmas Child National Collection is underway through Nov. 22.
Calvary Baptist Church, at 804 Church St. in Franklin, is a drop off location for this year’s shoebox project.
Drop off hours through Friday, November 19 are each afternoon from one until five p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 20 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 22 from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
For more information, call the church at 270-586-6211.
