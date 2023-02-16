The Franklin City Commission has approved zone changes for property on the east side 31-W South and north side of I-65 where a development that would include a hotel, retail space, a family fun center, apartments and proposed convention center would be located.

The city commission at its February 13 meeting approved rezoning the three parcels at the proposed development totaling some 42 and one half acres to B-4 (highway business district).

