The Franklin City Commission has approved zone changes for property on the east side 31-W South and north side of I-65 where a development that would include a hotel, retail space, a family fun center, apartments and proposed convention center would be located.
The city commission at its February 13 meeting approved rezoning the three parcels at the proposed development totaling some 42 and one half acres to B-4 (highway business district).
The parcels included two rezoned from B-5 (interstate interchange business district) and one rezoned from I-2 (heavy industrial).
The plans for the development are currently in the concept phase and are not connected to developments at The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs.
As reported in the January 12 Franklin Favorite, in 2021 the Franklin City Commission approved an ordinance establishing a Tax Increment Financing District, also known as a TIF District, for a proposed $70 million development in the area of I-65 Exit Two. A TIF District is an economic development tool used by public agencies to finance needed infrastructure improvements for a project such as streets, sewers, parking lots, and other improvements.
Ashwani Sarvaria is in charge of development of the massive project, and is the managing investor in SAV Investments who requested the city and county create the TIF District for the area consisting of more than 43 acres on three sites.
Any new taxes generated in the TIF District can be given back to the developer for the purpose of building infrastructure inside the development area. The tax agreement in the ordinance is for 20 years. The city and county will get 20% of new tax revenue the first 10 years and 30% the next 10 years.
In 2021, the area being developed was noted to be called the Franklin Gateway Development Area and designed at that time to include a hotel and convention center, retail shopping, a restaurant, a proposed theater, bowling alley, and residential apartments.
Sarvaria also owns the Holiday Inn Express in Franklin and Exit 2 Liquors. He is a member of the Simpson County Tourism Commission.
The city commission also approved two other rezoning ordinances at its February 13 meeting.
One ordinance rezones just over 100 acres in the area of Lewis Memorial Home on 31-W North from Ag (agriculture) to R-1S (single family residential) and R-4 (multi-family/high density residential district).
And, one ordinance rezones approximately 16 acres on Highway 100 East from R-2 (townhouse dwelling units) to R-4 (multi-family/high density residential district).
The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the four zone changes.
Also approved was an ordinance amending the property maintenance code enforcement ordinance.
All five ordinances were unanimously approved on second reading votes.
Also approved were appointments to the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee, the purchase of six automated external defibrillators, also known as AEDs, including one for each police cruiser, one at city hall and one at the ag building at Community Park; revisions to the Franklin Police Policies and Procedures Manual and renewal of an independent contractor agreement for GIS services.
