Fire damaged a refrigerated trailer loaded with frozen strawberries on I-65 in Simpson County on Monday, Sept. 6.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue was called to the fire at the southbound 12-mile marker at about 10:15 a.m. and was on the scene for two hours.
F-S Fire Rescue Chief Leslie Goodrum said the brakes on the trailer locked up causing the fire that damaged about 40% of the trailer.
Goodrum said the strawberries were removed from the trailer and disposed of.
The cab of the semi truck pulling the trailer was not damaged.
The strawberries were being hauled by Renewable Transport Services in Indianapolis, Indiana.
