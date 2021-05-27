Byron Darnall resigns as principal at FSHS

Byron Darnall has resigned as principal at Franklin-Simpson High School.
According to Simpson County Schools Superintendent Tim Schlosser, Darnall has taken a position with the Kentucky Department of Education.
Darnall has been principal at Franklin-Simpson High School for two years.
“It is never an easy decision to leave a place you value so much. FSHS has been my focus and I couldn’t be more honored to work alongside the students and staff,” Darnall said. “The students at FSHS are truly incredible. Every high school experiences difficult situations. However, I can say based on prior experiences that FSHS is a special school. I was just remarking recently about a student that returned money found in the hallway. Unfortunately, many would not turn in a random bill found on the floor, but this student brought it to me to find the owner. This is not uncommon around FSHS.”
Schlosser said the search for a new high school principal will begin immediately.
“The adults work diligently to support students often giving extra hours beyond the school day in order to do so,” Darnall added. “My role is marginal in comparison to all the amazing moments that happen out in the school every day. I also extend a debt of gratitude to the community that makes sure this school system is the best in the state.”
