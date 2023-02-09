The Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council will be presenting weekend performances of an audience-participation murder mystery on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Feb. 10th, 11th, and 12th, at the Roxy Theater in Franklin. “It’s called ‘You Have the Right to Remain Dead,’ ” said Arts Council Executive Director and producer, Brownie Bennett, “and we’re offering it in a dinner theater format. On Friday night and Saturday night, the Brickyard Grill will cater drinks and dinners, and on Sunday afternoon, they will provide drinks and dessert.”
The Roxy Theater, located at 109 Main Street in Franklin, was built in 1938 and operated as an 800-seat movie theater for the next two decades. In the mid-1960s the building was converted into municipal office space. In 2012, it entered into its current status as an event center, configured to host almost anything, including concerts, plays, wedding receptions, or business functions.
Bennett, who has been the Executive Director of the Arts Council since 2014, said that the Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council supports area creativity in countless ways. “However,” she added, “we’re probably best known as the group that produces the summer musicals and the youth theatre productions, which are almost always held at the Goodnight Auditorium. But whenever I do a dinner-theater production, I use the Roxy. It’s perfect.”
‘You Have the Right to Remain Dead’ is a mystery/comedy written by Pat Cook. “It’s one of those twisty plots. A play within a play, and of course, someone gets murdered,” said Bennett. “Therefore, most of the cast members have two names. The characters they play and their real names. It’s devilishly clever and designed to pull the audience in to participate.”
In her position as Executive Director of the Arts Council, Bennett handles all business aspects of the council which includes fundraising and day-to-day operations, plus, she produces all the plays each year.
The producer’s function is not well understood, according to Bennett. “A producer is in charge of hiring the director, deciding the date and location, securing the rights, and making sure the set is designed, built, and painted. I help collect props and costumes, and work closely with the director on whatever is needed.”
Bennett has a dual background: “My business background has always been in sales and marketing, but my community work is in the non-profit world.”
Bennett joined the board of the Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council after performing in “Tuna Christmas” in 2009. “Then, a few years later, the director left, and they asked me if I would take that position.”
At that time, Bennet was working in advertising sales for the Franklin Favorite newspaper. “It was a full-time job with benefits,” she said, “and I told the Arts Council that I couldn’t quit that
job to take a part-time job with no benefits. Well, they came back and asked if I would take the Arts Council Director’s job if it was full-time with benefits. I said absolutely, yes.”
A long-time citizen of Franklin, Bennett’s heart is in civic work. “I was one of the founders of the Jayceettes in 1983,” she said. “They merged with the Jaycees eventually, and I was a member of that group for 13 years. We did all kinds of projects.”
Bennett also served two terms as a City Commissioner.
The Arts Council has mounted a summer musical every year since its inception in 1981. Shortly thereafter, they added a yearly youth musical and mingled in the occasional comedy or drama.
When Bennett took over in 2014, she expanded the season, doing more plays at the Goodnight Theater, but also adding a dinner theater production at the Roxy. “This production is our first murder mystery,” she explained.
Bennett is emphatic about the help she gets from the community. “Our success is not something I’ve done alone,” she insists. “For instance, the Simpson County Jail Inmates build all my sets.” She displayed a photograph from the production of “Witness for the Prosecution.” It looked exactly like a courtroom.
“One of Franklin’s community legends is the artist Donna Davis Carter, who has painted sets for Dolly Parton. She designs and paints my sets for free,” she said. “I make sure she gets free tickets and I take her out for dinners, but there’s no way I could ever repay her.”
Bennett’s productions draw audiences from near and far. “We get fabulous comments from visitors,” said Bennett. “Last year, someone from Atlanta came to our performance of ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ and told me that our community theater rivals New York productions.”
Even as the murder-mystery performances take place, the cast for the youth production is already rehearsing for its March presentation of the Disney musical, “Descendants.”
Bennett is happy to be in a position to introduce people to the performing arts. “In every production, there’s always a first-time person,” she said. “First time to act, or work backstage, or even first time to attend. There truly is something for everyone in the world of theater.”
Tickets for the Friday and Saturday evening performances of “You Have the Right to Remain Dead” are $30 and include dinner and a drink catered by Brickhouse Cafe. The Sunday matinee costs $16 and will offer a drink and dessert, also provided by Brickhouse Café.
Tickets can be obtained at Gallery on the Square. For more information, call 270-586-8055.
