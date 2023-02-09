FRANWS-02-09-23 Arts Council

Painting the set at the Roxy is shown.

 Photo by Janet Scott

The Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council will be presenting weekend performances of an audience-participation murder mystery on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Feb. 10th, 11th, and 12th, at the Roxy Theater in Franklin. “It’s called ‘You Have the Right to Remain Dead,’ ” said Arts Council Executive Director and producer, Brownie Bennett, “and we’re offering it in a dinner theater format. On Friday night and Saturday night, the Brickyard Grill will cater drinks and dinners, and on Sunday afternoon, they will provide drinks and dessert.”

The Roxy Theater, located at 109 Main Street in Franklin, was built in 1938 and operated as an 800-seat movie theater for the next two decades. In the mid-1960s the building was converted into municipal office space. In 2012, it entered into its current status as an event center, configured to host almost anything, including concerts, plays, wedding receptions, or business functions.

