A charge of sexual abuse — victim under 12 years of age against a former Franklin Police officer has been dismissed.
The charge against Larry W. Schultz, Jr., 40, was dismissed in Simpson Circuit Court on Oct. 18.
The court docket says the charge was dismissed without prejudice due to issues with the victim. No other details were listed on the docket.
Dismissing a case without prejudice means the case can be brought to court again.
Jury trial in the case had been scheduled for Nov. 3-5.
Kentucky State Police placed the charge against Schultz in April 2019.
Schultz was suspended from Franklin Police without pay on July 24, 2018 for and during the time state police were investigating the allegations that presumably led to the charge. He was suspended for failure to notify Franklin Police of the pending investigation by state police.
A captain with Franklin Police at that time, Schultz resigned the following day.
