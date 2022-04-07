A total of 3.72 inches of rain was recorded in Franklin during March. The March rainfall total was 69 hundredths of an inch below the March average of 4.41 inches.
Through March 31, a total of 16 inches of measurable rain had been recorded so far during 2022, which is 4.06 inches below the average of 11.94 inches through the first three months of a calendar year.
The most rainfall during a single calendar day in March was 1.2 inches on March 30.
There were eight days with measurable precipitation in March, including 3 inches of snow on March 12. One inch of snow is equal to one tenth of an inch of rain.
Franklin’s high temperature during March was 78 degrees and the low was 17. The average daily high temperature for March was 61 degrees and the average daily low was 40.
Franklin Favorite staff
