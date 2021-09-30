The Franklin City Commission and Simpson Fiscal Court recently discussed the need to improve radio communications equipment for emergency service agencies in the county.
Simpson County Emergency Management Director Robert Palmer and Simpson County Deputy Sheriff Matt Freeman discussed the matter at the Sept. 21 meeting.
Palmer began the discussion with Freeman giving examples of calls he has responded to in which no one could hear his transmissions from his remote radio.
It was estimated that no more than 70% of Simpson County has coverage using the current radio equipment.
Palmer said has received a proposal from Motorola to upgrade the system to meet the needs of local emergency agencies that would cost $2.7 million. The cost would be split among different entities including the city commission and fiscal court.
The proposal includes a new communications tower for the system. It would take at least 18 to 24 months to make a new system operational.
Palmer said no system can provide 100% area coverage due to various factors.
No action was taken on the proposal; however, Palmer was asked to give copies of the proposal to those at the meeting. Palmer said he is also giving the proposal to the local emergency services committee.
He said Franklin Police and the Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service have made system upgrades as “stop gap” measures. However; he said all local emergency service agencies “are on board with we’ve got to do something.”
“Now is the time we’ve got to get serious about doing something,” Palmer said.
Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Administrator Carter Munday requested planning and zoning fee increases, which have not increased since 1986.
In his presentation Munday said expenses have increased with inflation, but revenues have not been adjusted.
He said a fee increase would eliminate a planning and zoning deficit summary from the city and county.
Munday suggested that the fees be updated each year based on the current rate of inflation.
Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes said he did not know if he favored an annual fee increase, but the fees should be looked at more than every 35 years.
“I think we should look at it annually and see if there needs to be an adjustment,” Barnes said.
An ordinance adjusting the planning and zoning fees has to be approved by both the city commission and fiscal court to take effect.
The city commission authorized preparation of an ordinance adjusting the fees for consideration of approval. It was indicated that an ordinance would be presented to fiscal court for consideration of approval.
If approved the fee increases would take effect January 2022.
Guidelines for special events held in downtown Franklin and F-S parks operations were also discussed with no action on either item.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.