Scott Poston files for re election on Simpson Fiscal Court

Scott Poston has filed for re-election as North District Magistrate on Simpson Fiscal Court.
Poston filed on Nov. 4 for the Republican nomination in the May 2022 Primary to represent the district that consists of the North Simpson, West Door and Adsit Shop voting precincts.
Poston is serving his first term on fiscal court. He was first elected in November 2018, and took office in January 2019.
A life long Simpson County resident, Poston is a member of Eastwood Baptist Church in Bowling Green and a current member of the Franklin-Simpson Renaissance and Soil Conservation District boards.
He is a past member of the Franklin Lions Club, the F-S Babe Ruth Baseball League Board and previously coached youth sports.
Poston is a Franklin-Simpson High School graduate and has electrical training.
He has been employed at Berry Global the past 42 years, is owner of Poston Catering and past owner of the Gas Light Café.
“It has been an honor to serve Simpson County as north district magistrate,” Poston said. “My goal is to seek another term. I feel fiscal court has made some tough, but good decisions to keep this a great community.”
He is the son of the late Bill and Rose Poston. He is married to Kathy Manning Poston and has one son, Jeremy Poston and one daughter, Laura Holt.
