The South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers will host a “Feed the Force” Day for the 2021 Crime Stoppers Annual Fundraiser event.
In order to comply with CDC guidelines and state regulations for COVID-19 safety, this year’s event will host a number of food trucks from the community and provide lunch to law enforcement and Crime Stoppers sponsors.
The event will take place on Wednesday, March 3 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the SOKY Marketplace Pavilion in downtown Bowling Green. Tickets will be available at the event for $10 per ticket. Tickets will also be available for sale through all Crime Stoppers board members.
Crime Stoppers is a community program that allows people to provide anonymous in¬formation about criminal activity. It is managed by a non-profit group with the help of a police coordinator. It is a three-part approach to solving the crime problem. Crime Stoppers relies on cooperation between the police, the media, and the general community to provide a flow of information about crime and criminals.
The annual event is its largest fundraiser of the year. The money raised is used to promote the program and pay tips for the information received anonymously when arrests are made.
South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers has paid out more than $135,000 in rewards for tips.
For more information contact any Crime Stopper board member or send an email to crimestoppers@bgky.org.
The website is http://www.781clue.com
The Facebook page is South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers.
