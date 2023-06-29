The Board of Directors of Lewis Memorial Inc. announced on Thursday, June 22 to staff, residents, and residents’ family members that the Personal Care services offered in the Old Lewis Home will be consolidated into the new Assisted Living Facility by July 31.
A press release says residents of the Personal Care facility in the Old Lewis Home will be relocated into the recently opened east wing of Lewis Manor Assisted Living.
Board Chairman Scott Hall said in the release, “The Board of Lewis Memorial is passionately committed to providing a long-term care service for the residents of Simpson County and neighboring counties. The current situation was created by a low occupancy rate starting during and continuing after the COVID pandemic.”
Lewis Memorial Inc. is a non-profit long-term care provider located on Bowling Green Road. For more information contact Scott Hall at 270-791-1493.
