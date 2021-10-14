The Friends of the Goodnight Memorial Library Fall Book Sale will be held Oct. 19-23 in the basement of the library at 203 S. Main St.
Hours for the sale are Tuesday, Oct. 19, 3 p.m. — 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 20, Thursday, Oct, 21 and Friday, Oct. 22 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. each day and Saturday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Proceeds from the sale support the Goodnight Memorial Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.