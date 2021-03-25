A Simpson County man received a Citation of Bravery from Franklin Police for his actions when two boys fell through ice on a pond on Feb. 22.
Glen Dale Root received the citation from Franklin Police Chief Roger Solomon during the Franklin City Commission’s meeting on March 22.
The incident resulting in the Citation of Bravery happened behind Franklin-Simpson Nursing and Rehab on Robey Street.
A letter from Franklin Police Lt. Robbie Matthews requesting Root be recognized said Root, an employee of the F-S Nursing and Rehab, was working outside when he heard yells for help from the area of pond then ran toward the pond while another employee, Taylor Edwards, called 911.
Root saw the boys had fallen through the ice and into the water. Root went into the water and broke the ice in order to get the children to the bank.
When Matthews arrived on the scene he saw Root pulling the boys from the pond.
Once they were out of the water, Root began to help remove the wet clothing off of the boys.
Root assisted Franklin Police Officer Serhiy Varyvoda and Matthews to get the boys to awaiting Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service personnel.
The letter said the boys were warmed up and released to their parents by EMS. Root was assessed by EMS and released.
City Public Works Superintendent Darrell Mallory was recognized for his help with work at the Franklin Housing Authority.
Mallory’s help was mentioned in an email from Housing Authority Executive Director Jolie Brown to Franklin City Manager Kenton Powell expressing appreciation for the city’s efforts to help the housing authority.
New City Finance Director Carol Riggenbach was recognized and spoke to the commission.
The commission approved a request to close North College Street from West Cedar Street to West Kentucky Avenue from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 17 for a Project Graduation event.
The motion to approve the street closure says all other street closure requests will be considered on a case by case basis depending on COVID numbers.
The commission approved extending the deadline for businesses to file the annual gross license fee return to match the current IRS tax filing deadline. The tax filing deadline has been extended to May 17.
The commission approved emergency replacement of a heating and cooling unit at City Hall by Turney’s Heating & Cooling at a cost of $12,785.
Also approved were dates for special called budget planning meetings. The city’s 2021-2022 Fiscal Year begins July 1.
Approval was given to seek bids for mowing and landscaping maintenance of city properties.
And, it was announced that Scott Waste Community Amnesty Days are April 23 and 24 at the Convenience Center on Kenneth Utley Drive from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.
The amnesty days allow Simpson County residents, who can show proof of residency, to dispose of up to three pick up truck loads of acceptable household waste items, free of charge.
Items not allowed for disposal are motor oils, paints, refrigerants, tires, asbestos, chemicals, batteries and scrap/demolition materials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.